NFL scouts often speak anonymously to the media during the pre-draft process, giving unfiltered opinions about players. Former Green Bay Packers beat writer Bob McGinn has collected these anonymous opinions Go Long. He provides valuable insight into how scouts view their team's draft picks. Here's a look at what some scouts are saying about the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft class.

Anonymous scouts break down Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft

Here is part of what some anonymous scouts had to say about the Lions draft class Via Bob McGinn of Go Long. To read the full comments, make sure to subscribe! (Note: It's worth it)

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

“Very, very similar to Kamara,” that scout said. “That slick sort of movement and balance. Multi-talented, catches, runs. He’s got all that, man. His skill-set will play well in the league. You could make that comparison (with Aaron Jones), but Aaron is a little straightlinish. This guy has a little bit more movement.”

LB – Jack Campbell

“What separates him is his feel for the game. He’s got great instincts and he makes plays. He is a (green dot) in a second.”

“He’s going to play for a long time. The speed surprised me; I thought he’d run like a 4.8 something. But he is a football player. In the 1970s, he would have been (great). I don’t think he’s more than a two-down player because he does not run well enough in space.

“Concerns I guess would be matchup situations in the pass game, but I think you can kind of cover him up so he’s not exposed that long. He is athletic. He tested well. He ran fast enough. I wish he’d just attack the line of scrimmage and was in the backfield more for a guy that big.”

TE – Sam LaPorta

“He has very good hands. He’s got to get better as a blocker but he’s more than willing as a blocker. He had a shitty quarterback. I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up being one of the better tight ends if not the best in this class.”

DB – Brian Branch

“He doesn’t fit the profile of an elite athlete because his numbers are pretty pedestrian. But the thing that sets him apart is just the instincts. His movements are much more decisive when he’s on the field. He sees things quicker.”

QB – Hendon Hooker

“Should be drafted in the first round. The reason you’d draft him in the first is to get the fifth-year option, which is smart because he’s injured. Throws a precise pass. He can throw the deep ball. Really good decision-maker. Great kid.”

“Just poised, got command. He’s accurate, got touch. His arm is good. He’s a good enough athlete. Little awkward the way he runs. He can get out of trouble. He’s better than them (Richardson, Levis). He’s a better football mind than Stroud. By no means is this dude a franchise-maker. He’s going to be a solid starter.”

Bottom Line – Anonymous scouts can provide valuable insights

Anonymous scouting opinions can be a valuable tool for understanding a team's draft class, and in the case of the Lions, they provide some promising insights into the team's 2023 draft picks. With that being said, Brad Holmes and his staff dig very deep on each player, and they form their opinions of each of those players based on their own data.