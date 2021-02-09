Another Detroit Lions coach has been relieved of his duties

by

One thing is for sure, the Detroit Lions are cleaning house and the organization’s coaching staff looks much, much different than it did a year ago.

Now, according to reports claimed the Lions have relieved Dylan Thompson of his duties as the team character coach.

Thompson, who played QB at South Carolina, held the position for the past three seasons.

 

