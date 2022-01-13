Another Michigan offensive lineman leaves program

According to Michigan right tackle Andrew Stueber, he is leaving the Wolverines.

Stueber took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he has decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s been an honor to play football at the University of Michigan,” Stueber said. “I will forever remember Saturdays in The Big House with the most dedicated fans in the world.

“Thank you to my family and friends for always believing in me and cheering me on along the way. I would not be here without your endless love and support.

Coach Harbaugh, thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you, coach Moore, for your mentorship, guidance and commitment to making our offensive line the best in the nation.

“To the strength staff, the athletic training staff and the entire football coaching staff, thank you. I am grateful to all of you. You have helped me become the athlete I am today.

“To my teammates, you have become family on and off the field. We are brothers forever, and I am so proud of all that we have accomplished, especially this year.

“To my offensive line, it was an unbelievable ride, and I can’t wait to see what you all accomplish in the future.

Concluded the Michigan standout: “It has been a lifelong dream to continue my football career and to play in the NFL. I am ready to move one step closer to that dream by declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.”