Another MSU Search Begins After Guskiewicz Exit

Kevin Guskiewicz is leaving Michigan State for Clemson after Clemson’s board unanimously named him the school’s 16th president on May 27, 2026, sending MSU into another leadership search at a time when the university had just tried to keep him with a richer contract. The move hits East Lansing well beyond academics because it creates another top-level transition for a university still trying to steady its athletics administration, fundraising plans and broader campus direction.

Michigan State’s board had voted only days earlier to offer Guskiewicz an amended deal that would have raised his base salary from about $1.02 million to $2 million and extended his term through 2031, as detailed here and here. Instead, Michigan State now has to replace a president it had just made a public retention push to keep.

Why this hits MSU sports too

This is not a scoreboard story, but it matters for athletics because the university president has direct influence over the department’s leadership structure and major administrative decisions. Guskiewicz had already been involved in high-profile athletics moves, so his exit adds another layer of uncertainty above the athletic department while Michigan State resets again at the top.

Another presidential search also means another stretch where long-term university planning can slow down. That affects the environment around Michigan State athletics, especially when the school is balancing donor relationships, department oversight and broader institutional priorities all at once.

Board tension is back in the spotlight

In his departure message to the campus community, Guskiewicz said internal trustee conflict had made progress harder and pointed to differing perspectives among board members and discouraging behavior from a few trustees. The departure quickly renewed focus on governance issues that have hovered over Michigan State for years, with local reporting outlining how the latest exit continues that pattern, including this report.

MSU will now begin another search for a president. Local reporting described the turnover as another hit to stability, and one report said the university is now looking for its sixth president in eight years, underscoring how often the top job has changed hands in East Lansing.

What happens to Guskiewicz’s plans now?

Guskiewicz’s work at Michigan State had been framed around access, workforce readiness, community engagement and a $4 billion fundraising campaign in Clemson’s official biography. Those efforts now move into a transition period before they can be judged over a longer run.

Several initiatives started under Guskiewicz face uncertainty during the search process, with the next administration set to shape whether they continue in the same form, as outlined here. For Michigan State, the next question is less about replacing one administrator and more about whether the board can manage a search that keeps momentum intact across academics, fundraising and athletics oversight.