Another NBA superstar has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

According to a report from Marc Stein, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who is already out with a left knee sprain, has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 8, 2021