Detroit Lions News

Another option for Detroit Lions to replace Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison has emerged

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The Detroit Lions have officially moved on from NT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison and now they are in a position where they absolutely must find his replacement before the start of the 2020 season.

I have already said that the Lions can replace Snacks by signing soon to be free agent DT D.J. Reader.

Embed from Getty Images

On Monday another option became available to the Lions as it has been reported that the Carolina Panthers are not expected to exercise their 2020 team option on DT Dontari Poe.

Poe, who will be 30 when the 2020 season kicks off, is not as juicy an option as Reader, but he could become a stop-gap for a couple of seasons.

He has the ability to eat up space in the middle (not to the level of Snacks) and has been solid against the pass and the run during his career.

In 2019, he had 22 tackles and four sacks in 11 games (10 starts) with the Panthers. In his career, Poe has picked up 278 tackles and 20.5 sacks in 121 games (118 starts).

If the Lions are not able to land D.J. Reader, Poe is probably the next best option, though I personally would not give him a contract over 2 years in length.

 

Comments

