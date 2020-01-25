Another team likely out on Andre Drummond sweepstakes

For the past month or so, it has been reported that the Detroit Pistons are shopping Andre Drummond with the hopes of unloading him before the NBA trade deadline.

Well, the chances of the Pistons dealing Drummond seem more and more unlikely as the days go by and potential suitors make other trades.

On Friday, another team who could have been a trade partner for the Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks, made a trade which likely means they too are out on the Drummond sweepstakes.

The Mavericks addressed their needs at center by trading the Golden State Warriors a second-round pick for Willie Cauley-Stein.

With the trade deadline coming fast (Feb. 6), it is starting to look more and more like Drummond will finish the season with the Pistons