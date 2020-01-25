35 F
Detroit Pistons News

Another team likely out on Andre Drummond sweepstakes

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

For the past month or so, it has been reported that the Detroit Pistons are shopping  Andre Drummond with the hopes of unloading him before the NBA trade deadline.

Well, the chances of the Pistons dealing Drummond seem more and more unlikely as the days go by and potential suitors make other trades.

Embed from Getty Images

On Friday, another team who could have been a trade partner for the Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks, made a trade which likely means they too are out on the Drummond sweepstakes.

The Mavericks addressed their needs at center by trading the Golden State Warriors a second-round pick for Willie Cauley-Stein.

With the trade deadline coming fast (Feb. 6), it is starting to look more and more like Drummond will finish the season with the Pistons

 

Comments

