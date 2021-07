Sharing is caring!

We’ve got another alert for baseball fans in the Motor City – a Tork bomb alert!

The top overall pick from the 2020 Draft continues to tear it up with the Lake Erie Sea Wolves, absolutely obliterating this baseball and sending it halfway to the moon for his 8th long ball:

Confirmed: Spencer Torkelson likes to hit bombs! pic.twitter.com/hJgqiukO6n — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) July 20, 2021