Ansar Khan Tells Chris Ilitch to Sign Edvinsson Now

Ansar Khan of MLive wants Chris Ilitch to end the Simon Edvinsson contract standoff, and he wants it ended today. The MLive columnist wrote Sunday that the Detroit Red Wings owner should authorize interim general manager Shawn Horcoff to raise Detroit’s offer and get the 23-year-old defenseman signed, rather than let the stalemate run toward a deadline that would cost Edvinsson the season.

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The call lands in a week when a lot of Red Wings fans have been telling Ilitch to sell the team instead. Horcoff has run the front office on an interim basis since Ilitch removed Steve Yzerman as general manager, and Khan put the standoff squarely on the owner.

Khan wrote:

Edvinsson’s situation didn’t need to be this complicated or devolve into such a mess. And while we don’t have all the facts, this debacle appears entirely the Red Wings’ doing. And that starts at the top with governor and CEO Chris Ilitch. Ilitch probably can’t convince Larkin to rescind his trade request, but he could end the stalemate with Edvinsson today by authorizing interim GM Shawn Horcoff to up the ante. We don’t know what the Red Wings offered – though they are willing to give him the maximum seven-year term – or what Edvinsson is seeking, despite a lot of speculation. But there is no reason to believe what Edvinsson is asking for is unreasonable or that the sides can’t compromise.

What the Simon Edvinsson Contract Standoff Comes Down To

The gap is term. Detroit has pushed a short bridge deal while Edvinsson has held out for long-term money, and he now prefers a trade to a team willing to give him that. The clock is real: an unsigned restricted free agent has to be under contract by Dec. 1, or be moved in a sign-and-trade by that date, to play at all in the 2026-27 NHL season.

It is amazing that under Ilitch’s watch, the Red Wings have landed in this much drama with two of their most important players at the same time.

Simon Edvinsson Stats in 2025-26 for the Red Wings

Edvinsson was on Detroit’s top defensive pairing last season alongside Moritz Seider. He played 72 games, scored nine goals and recorded 16 assists, with a plus-12 rating. It is embarrassing that this kind of player is not signed by now.

He is only 23 years old. If the Red Wings were to trade Edvinsson, or not have him at all for the 2026-27 NHL season, it would be a major failure by everyone in the organization.

Larkin Still Playing Despite Trade Request

Dylan Larkin has played three games this season for Detroit after missing the first two with an upper-body injury. He has one goal and one assist with a minus-1 rating. He is 30 years old, and his only trip to the playoffs came as a rookie in 2016.

Larkin requested a trade in June and is still playing for this team for now. If Larkin and Edvinsson are both traded during the season, there will be plenty of outrageous takes about Ilitch.