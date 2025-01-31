Former Michigan Coach Named Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced the hiring of Anthony Campanile as their new defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. This marks Campanile’s first time taking on a defensive coordinator role in the NFL.

Campanile, who previously served as the linebackers coach for the University of Michigan in 2019 under Jim Harbaugh, has spent the 2024 season with the Green Bay Packers as their linebackers coach and run game coordinator.

Under new head coach Liam Coen, Campanile will bring his expertise to the Jaguars' defense, following a successful tenure coaching linebackers at both the collegiate and professional levels.