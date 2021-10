All is not well with the Los Angeles Lakers and it showed on Friday.

Watch as Lakers big men Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard get into an altercation on the bench and need to be separated during a timeout.

There is no word yet as to why Davis and Howard got into it.

looks like all is really not well with the @Lakers as Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into it on the bench during a Laker timeout 👀 (via @ActionNetworkHQ) pic.twitter.com/pVJJrzC6ri — Boyet J. Sison (@BoyetJSison) October 23, 2021