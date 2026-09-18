Proposed Trade Sends 10-Time All-Star to Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have spent months trying to decide how much Jalen Duren is worth. One hypothetical would replace that problem with a much bigger, much older one.

Salary-cap analyst Yossi Gozlan recently floated Duren as potential value Washington could receive in an Anthony Davis trade, according to PistonPowered’s breakdown of the idea. This is not reporting that Detroit and Washington are discussing a deal. It is a hypothetical, and that distinction matters.

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It is also an intriguing one.

Davis remains one of the NBA’s most accomplished two-way big men, and pairing him with Cade Cunningham would immediately change Detroit’s championship ceiling. The Pistons won 60 games last season but were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals, so asking whether another established star could push them deeper is perfectly reasonable.

The problem is what Detroit would be surrendering to find out.

Anthony Davis Beside Cade Is Easy to Imagine

Forget the contract for a moment. The basketball case for Davis is strong.

Even during an injury-shortened 2025-26 season, Davis averaged 20.4 points and 11.1 rebounds in 20 games. He remains capable of protecting the rim, finishing around the basket, creating his own offense and giving Cunningham a pick-and-roll partner who can do considerably more than catch lobs.

Cade with a healthy Davis in a playoff series would be a problem. Detroit already showed a willingness to investigate that kind of star addition when it pursued Kawhi Leonard before his trade to Toronto.

That is the case for getting aggressive.

It is also where the word healthy starts doing an awful lot of work.

Davis is 33. He battled another leg injury last season and has not yet played a game for Washington since being acquired at the trade deadline. The Wizards themselves have held off on extension talks while waiting to see more.

Detroit would be betting that its championship window is ready right now and that Davis’ body will cooperate with the schedule.

Those are two very different bets.

Duren Gives Detroit Something Davis Cannot

Duren is hardly the finished product, particularly after a postseason in which his scoring and efficiency dropped sharply.

He is also a 22-year-old All-Star and Third Team All-NBA center who averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 65 percent from the floor last season. He played 70 regular-season games.

That age difference matters more than it initially appears.

Trading Duren for Davis would not simply be upgrading one starting center spot. Detroit would be exchanging years of Duren’s prime for whatever remains of Davis’ late-prime window.

That might make sense for a team desperately trying to squeeze out one final championship run. The Pistons are not built that way. Cunningham is entering his prime, and most of Detroit’s core still has years of runway.

The Pistons already have to contemplate what life without Duren could look like, which is why several potential replacements have been examined in Detroit’s possible post-Duren trade scenarios. Davis would unquestionably be the biggest name of the bunch.

He would also carry the biggest downside.

The Money Makes the Gamble Even Harder

Here is where the idea becomes much less comfortable.

Davis is scheduled to make about $58.5 million in 2026-27 and holds a player option worth roughly $62.8 million for 2027-28. He is also eligible for a four-year extension that could reach approximately $275 million.

Duren, meanwhile, has reportedly been seeking at least $200 million over five years.

You can believe Detroit should hold the line on Duren’s price and still recognize the strange economics of replacing him with Davis. The Pistons would potentially go from debating whether a young All-NBA center is worth $40 million per season to paying nearly $60 million for a 33-year-old center whose recent availability is the biggest question surrounding him.

That is not exactly escaping the expensive-center business.

It is simply choosing the deluxe version.

The risk becomes even greater if acquiring Davis requires additional assets beyond Duren. Detroit should be open to trading young talent when the return materially changes its championship odds. It should not treat every recognizable superstar as interchangeable with a younger core piece.

The Pistons Should Pass Unless the Price Changes

Davis is the better basketball player today.

That does not make him the better investment for Detroit.

If Washington eventually reaches the point where Davis can be acquired at a discount, if his health holds through the first half of the season, or if the Pistons can structure a deal without sacrificing Duren and meaningful future assets, the conversation changes.

Duren for Davis as the foundation of the deal, followed by another massive commitment to Davis? I would pass.

Detroit does need another high-level player beside Cunningham. Its interest in Leonard showed the front office understands that.

But there is a difference between adding star talent and forcing a star transaction because the name is exciting.

Duren’s contract situation is uncomfortable. Trading a 22-year-old All-NBA center for a 33-year-old making nearly $60 million with significant recent injury concerns would be considerably more uncomfortable.

Sometimes the expensive problem you already have is still cheaper than the glamorous one you can acquire.