The Washington Wizards lost on the road against the Detroit Pistons by a final score of 122-111 on Monday night, a game that handed Washington its fourth straight loss and left Anthony Davis taking apart his own team. With the loss, Washington dropped to 4-7 on the season and Detroit improved to 7-3.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

Asked afterward what has gone wrong over the last four games, the Wizards superstar did not spend a word of the answer on what Detroit did. Davis said, “Everything, everything, everything,” then went down the list, according to Greg Finberg of Wizards Central: “We’re not playing any defense … We’re not rebounding. We’re giving up open threes, fouling, not guarding the ball. Everything.”

Nov 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (4) helps up Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) after colliding against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Turnovers and transition were the real difference in Detroit

The clearest gap in the game was the turnover battle. Washington turned the ball over 18 times and Detroit turned it over only 10, and the Pistons converted the difference into the kind of offense Washington never got back. Detroit scored 19 fast-break points to Washington’s four and piled up 31 assists on 43 made field goals.

It got away from the Wizards in the middle quarters. Detroit scored 37 in the second and 35 in the third, 72 points in a stretch where Washington had no answer, and the Pistons led for 94% of the game and by as many as 19.

Not every item on Davis’s list shows up in the box score

Davis led with rebounding and open threes, and neither one holds up on the stat sheet. Washington actually won the rebounding night 46-45, pulling 14 offensive and 32 defensive boards against Detroit’s 11 and 34. The Pistons were not raining in open looks either: Detroit made just eight of its 31 three-point attempts, shooting 25.8% from deep, while Washington went nine of 36 for 25.0%.

The fouling complaint lands. Detroit went to the free-throw line 31 times and made 28 of them, a 90.3% night at the stripe, while Washington managed 20 of 28. Add the transition points and the turnovers and the Wizards’ problem on Monday looks narrower than “everything,” but no less costly.

Anthony Davis’s 44 points were not enough in Detroit

For all of the frustration, Davis was far and away the most productive player on the floor. He scored 44 points on 16-of-21 shooting, 76.2% from the field, and added 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in a little over 34 minutes. Thirty of those points came in the first half on 10-of-11 shooting, and he did it after missing Washington’s previous two games with a right ankle sprain and entering Monday as a game-time decision.

These two teams will play each other again on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. The Wizards get a game at Indiana on Wednesday first, which gives Davis one more night to find out whether the list gets any shorter.