Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Anthony Davis to Eastern Conference

The NBA trade deadline just detonated.

According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks have traded 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in a massive, multi-asset deal that reshapes the futures of both franchises.

Full Trade Details

Wizards receive:

Anthony Davis

Jaden Hardy

D’Angelo Russell

Dante Exum

Mavericks receive:

Khris Middleton

AJ Johnson

Malaki Branham

Marvin Bagley III

Two first-round picks

Three second-round picks

It’s one of the most aggressive moves Washington has made in decades — and one of the clearest signals yet that Dallas is pivoting toward a new era.

Why the Wizards Pulled the Trigger

Washington isn’t just acquiring a star — they’re landing a future Hall of Famer.

Anthony Davis, a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, immediately becomes the most accomplished player on the Wizards’ roster. The move signals a dramatic shift in direction as Washington looks to accelerate its rebuild and raise its ceiling fast.

With Davis joining a young core that includes Trae Young, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson, the Wizards are betting that elite talent plus upside youth can coexist — and win sooner than expected.

When healthy, Davis remains one of the league’s most dominant two-way bigs, capable of anchoring a defense while still putting up All-NBA numbers.

Why Dallas Is Betting on the Future

For the Mavericks, this deal is about flexibility, assets, and timing.

Moving Davis opens significant cap space and brings in:

Draft capital

Tradeable contracts

Younger rotational pieces

Most importantly, it clears the runway for Dallas to build fully around Cooper Flagg, the franchise centerpiece they’re clearly prioritizing long-term.

Khris Middleton adds veteran stability, while the picks give Dallas ammunition to reshape the roster over multiple seasons. It’s not a “win-now” trade — it’s a control-the-timeline move.

What This Means Going Forward

If this is the tone-setter for the deadline, buckle up.