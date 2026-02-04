Blockbuster NBA Trade Sends Anthony Davis to Eastern Conference

The NBA trade deadline just detonated.
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks have traded 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Washington Wizards in a massive, multi-asset deal that reshapes the futures of both franchises.
Full Trade Details
Wizards receive:
- Anthony Davis
- Jaden Hardy
- D’Angelo Russell
- Dante Exum
Mavericks receive:
- Khris Middleton
- AJ Johnson
- Malaki Branham
- Marvin Bagley III
- Two first-round picks
- Three second-round picks
It’s one of the most aggressive moves Washington has made in decades — and one of the clearest signals yet that Dallas is pivoting toward a new era.
Why the Wizards Pulled the Trigger
Washington isn’t just acquiring a star — they’re landing a future Hall of Famer.
Anthony Davis, a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team, immediately becomes the most accomplished player on the Wizards’ roster. The move signals a dramatic shift in direction as Washington looks to accelerate its rebuild and raise its ceiling fast.
With Davis joining a young core that includes Trae Young, Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, and Tre Johnson, the Wizards are betting that elite talent plus upside youth can coexist — and win sooner than expected.
When healthy, Davis remains one of the league’s most dominant two-way bigs, capable of anchoring a defense while still putting up All-NBA numbers.
Why Dallas Is Betting on the Future
For the Mavericks, this deal is about flexibility, assets, and timing.
Moving Davis opens significant cap space and brings in:
- Draft capital
- Tradeable contracts
- Younger rotational pieces
Most importantly, it clears the runway for Dallas to build fully around Cooper Flagg, the franchise centerpiece they’re clearly prioritizing long-term.
Khris Middleton adds veteran stability, while the picks give Dallas ammunition to reshape the roster over multiple seasons. It’s not a “win-now” trade — it’s a control-the-timeline move.
What This Means Going Forward
- Washington just became one of the league’s most fascinating wild cards
- Dallas gains long-term flexibility without bottoming out
- The Eastern Conference just got more interesting
- The trade market may not be done yet
If this is the tone-setter for the deadline, buckle up.