Anthony Mantha continues to roll with Washington Capitals [VIDEO]

The Detroit Red Wings parted ways with Anthony Mantha after a disappointing start to his four-year deal he signed last offseason, and so far, he’s been anything but with his new team.

Having been traded to the Washington Capitals on Monday afternoon, he’s now scored in each of his first three games in his new home. The latest is an empty netter from distance to seal Washington’s victory over the Flyers this afternoon:

This empty netter for the Ant-Man added another brewski to the @budlight cooler! 🍻 https://t.co/bpCLsavIAp pic.twitter.com/OlcPjfGNS1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 17, 2021

He’s certainly doing his part to make the Red Wings regret giving up on him.