Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha was one of the team’s bright spots during an otherwise dismal season that was halted in March thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though he was forced to miss seven weeks due to a punctured lung he suffered during a December matchup in Toronto, Mantha’s nose for the net and goal scoring prowess was on display for much of the campaign.

Take a look back at his top season highlights from 2019-20: