Anthony Richardson breaks NFL Scouting Combine record [Video]

The NFL Scouting Combine is a great opportunity for elite athletes to show off their talent for league executives, and Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson is living up to the hype as Friday’s big-ticket performer. After measuring in at over 6-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson proceeded to set the combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5-inch vertical leap. Despite his inconsistent play last season, Richardson’s physical traits are off the charts, which gives him limitless potential at the next level.

Key points

The Big Picture: Anthony Richardson breaks NFL Scouting Combine Record

Richardson's record-breaking performance at the NFL Scouting Combine could increase his chances of being drafted within the Top 10 of the 2023 NFL Draft. While Richardson's play at Florida was inconsistent, his physical traits are impressive, and the combine is an opportunity for him to showcase his potential. Breaking a combine record will certainly grab the attention of NFL teams, and could potentially lead to Richardson being drafted higher than he might have otherwise.

Anthony Richardson just set a combine record for quarterbacks with a 40.5” vertical with this… pic.twitter.com/68muNURNwq — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 4, 2023