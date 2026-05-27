Should the Lions Really Trade for Anthony Richardson? One ESPN Analyst Thinks So

The Detroit Lions are not a team many people associate with quarterback uncertainty right now.

Not with Jared Goff coming off another productive season in which he threw for 4,564 yards, 34 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions

Not with veteran Teddy Bridgewater returning to stabilize the backup role.

And not with Detroit continuing to show confidence in the structure of its offense under new coordinator Drew Petzing.

Yet despite all of that, one NFL analyst believes Detroit should seriously consider making a surprising move for Anthony Richardson.

And honestly, the idea is not quite as crazy as it sounds.

ESPN Analyst Proposes Anthony Richardson to Detroit

Recently, ESPN analyst Benjamin Solak proposed a hypothetical trade that would send Richardson from the Indianapolis Colts to Detroit.

Under the proposal, the Lions would receive Richardson and a 2028 seventh round pick in exchange for a 2027 fourth round selection.

At first glance, the move feels unnecessary.

Detroit already has a proven starting quarterback firmly in his prime, while Richardson remains one of the league’s biggest unfinished projects. But Solak’s reasoning centered less around replacing Goff and more around Detroit potentially becoming the ideal developmental environment for Richardson’s long term future.

Why the Fit Actually Makes Some Sense

One point Solak highlighted is Detroit’s ongoing backup quarterback situation.

Over the past few seasons, the Lions have clearly searched for stability behind Goff. The organization cycled through players like Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen before ultimately bringing Bridgewater back once again.

“Backup quarterback has been an issue for the Lions,” Solak wrote. “General manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell tend to like quarterbacks with bigger bodies, so Richardson is a good fit.”

There is some truth to that.

Detroit has consistently shown interest in physically imposing quarterbacks with mobility and arm strength. Richardson unquestionably fits that profile.

At 24 years old, he also still possesses enormous raw upside despite the rocky start to his NFL career.

Dan Campbell May Be the Biggest Factor

Perhaps the most fascinating part of the proposal involves Dan Campbell.

Solak suggested Campbell’s leadership style and motivational approach could potentially help unlock something in Richardson that has not consistently surfaced yet professionally.

“Campbell is an elite motivator who might help light a new fire under Richardson,” Solak explained.

That part of the conversation is important because Richardson’s development has not simply been about physical talent.

The former Florida Gators football quarterback has faced criticism regarding preparation, leadership, consistency, and overall readiness to command an NFL offense. His infamous decision to briefly remove himself from a game due to fatigue only intensified questions surrounding his maturity and durability.

Detroit’s culture might genuinely be one of the few environments equipped to rebuild confidence and accountability simultaneously.

The Production Still Raises Major Questions

Of course, there is a reason Indianapolis could even entertain moving Richardson in the first place.

The production simply has not matched the hype yet.

Through his early NFL career, Richardson has posted a completion percentage of just 50.6 percent alongside a career passer rating of 67.8. While his athletic ability remains elite, his development as a passer has lagged significantly behind expectations.

That makes projecting him into meaningful action for a Super Bowl contender extremely risky.

If Goff were to miss extended time, it is difficult imagining the Lions feeling fully comfortable turning the offense over to Richardson right now.

That reality cannot be ignored.

Would Brad Holmes Actually Take the Risk?

Ultimately, this feels like the kind of low risk, high upside conversation that NFL front offices quietly explore all the time.

General manager Brad Holmes has consistently shown a willingness to bet on traits and development when the price makes sense.

A future fourth round pick is not insignificant, but it also is not franchise altering compensation if Detroit truly believed Richardson could eventually become a valuable long term asset.

Still, it would be surprising if the Lions aggressively pursued the idea unless Richardson’s market completely collapsed.

Detroit is built to win now.

And while Richardson remains intriguing, he still feels much more like a long term developmental gamble than a quarterback capable of helping a championship contender immediately.