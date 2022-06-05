Anthony Rizzo tells Tigers C Tucker Barnhart that Elvin Rodriguez is tipping pitches

By now, you have probably seen the video put out by @Jomboy_ on Twitter where he does a brilliant job of breaking down how Detroit Tigers pitcher Elvin Rodriguez was tipping pitches on Friday night and how the New York Yankees figured him out. But what we did not yet know is that Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo actually revealed the pitch tipping to the Tigers late in that game.

If you have not yet seen the detailed breakdown, check it out. Or you can watch the second video from Jomboy for an abridged version of the Yankees figuring out that Rodriguez was tipping pitches during Friday night’s game.

Abridged version of the Yankees figuring out the pitcher was tipping pic.twitter.com/ECTnaJNJmK — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) June 4, 2022

Anthony Rizzo helps out the Detroit Tigers

Prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Yankees, Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart told the media that Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo actually told him that Rodriguez was tipping his pitches.

“I didn’t know until (Anthony) Rizzo told me when I got to first base in the eighth,” Barnhart told reporters.

When Elvin Rodriguez was asked about the situation, he acknowledged that he say Jomboy’s video and that he was indeed tipping his pitches during his start on Friday.

“I didn’t realize that I was doing that, but I saw the video,” Rodriguez said. “Yeah, I was tipping. They figured me out.”

#Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart: "I didn't know until (Anthony) Rizzo told me when I got to first base in the eighth." Right-hander Elvin Rodriguez: "I didn't realize that I was doing that, but I saw the video. Yeah, I was tipping. They figured me out." https://t.co/3LFVe4iBmR — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) June 5, 2022

It’s certainly interesting that Rizzo would help out the Tigers by telling Barnhart that Rodriguez was tipping his pitches, but since the two teams do not play again this season (barring a playoff matchup, which is highly unlikely), maybe he was just being the nice guy that he is.

Now, if Rizzo was REALLY nice, he would have said something BEFORE Rodriguez gave up double-digit runs!

