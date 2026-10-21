Tom Izzo failed to lead the Spartans to a victory in a Sweet Sixteen rematch against Dan Hurley and the Huskies, who ended Michigan State’s season 67-63 in March. UConn won the exhibition game 78-70, after holding Michigan State to 22 points in the first half. Center Anton Bonke started for the Spartans but played just six minutes and zero minutes in the second half.

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The Good: Jasiah Jervis Is A Bench Spark

First-year guard Jasiah Jervis led the Spartans bench unit with 11 points. He was the only other player with double-digit scoring besides Jeremy Fears Jr. The Spartans struggled on three-point attempts, making three on 20 shots. Jervis was the only MSU player with multiple, knocking down two on five attempts.

Jeremy Fears Jr. Shows Off Athleticism

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. led the Spartans with 23 points and eight assists, but was inefficient in the first half. He made one field goal on six attempts and had four turnovers. He finished 5-of-12 from the floor and 12-of-14 at the line. Despite the rough half, Fears Jr. showed his vertical with a strong dunk. He hasn’t made dunking a part of his game often because of his leg surgery during his first year in college.

The Bad: Anton Bonke With Too Many Mistakes

Tom Izzo gave Anton Bonke the start at center, but he didn’t see much action on the floor. He was the first player subbed out after he committed a lane violation during a Cam Ward free throw. He finished with six minutes and was benched in the second half, with Izzo giving first-year center Ethan Taylor the start. In place of Bonke, Jesse McCulloch played 17 minutes and Taylor played 10, and Cam Ward also got some minutes at center after starting at power forward.

Coen Carr Has Another Silent Game

Forward Coen Carr has been asked by his coaches to be more aggressive on offense, but he had another quiet night. In the Spartans’ first exhibition game against Incarnate Word, Carr scored six points and attempted five shots. Against UConn, he scored eight points on seven shots. Carr also failed to get a single assist, after saying it was something he wished to improve, and after handing out five against Incarnate Word. The Spartans will need Carr to find his offensive game, as he averaged 12 points last season.

The Intriguing: Kaleb Glenn Without A Role

Izzo still seems to be trying to find a place for forward Kaleb Glenn in the Spartan offense. In two exhibition games, he hasn’t made a field goal, scoring only a pair of free throws against Incarnate Word. In the game against the Huskies, Glenn played 10 minutes, but didn’t attempt any shots. Glenn is still working back from a torn patellar tendon he suffered before the 2025-26 season. Glenn will need to regain his confidence to become a scoring threat off the bench for the Spartans.

Tom Izzo will have one more chance to get his team ready for the regular season, as the Spartans will travel to Milwaukee to play Marquette Sunday. It will be Michigan State’s third and final exhibition game before games start to count. The Spartans open the regular season Nov. 2 at home against Quinnipiac.