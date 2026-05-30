Anton Bonke Gives Michigan State Its Center Answer

Anton Bonke is officially set for Michigan State in 2026-27 after withdrawing from the NBA Draft, locking in the 7-foot-2 center Tom Izzo needed in the middle. For the Spartans, that settles a frontcourt question that had been hanging over the roster since Bonke committed in April while still testing the draft process.

Bonke committed to Michigan State on April 22, then later exited the draft pool and will continue his college career in East Lansing, as shown when his transfer commitment was established and when his return for 2026-27 was listed. That sequence matters because Michigan State was counting on size, rebounding, and rim protection from its main portal addition up front.

Bonke brings size Michigan State needed

Bonke is listed at 7-foot-2 and 270 pounds, a true center profile Michigan State did not add just for depth on his career stats page. His withdrawal means Michigan State can build its frontcourt rotation knowing that length is actually arriving on campus for the season.

Michigan State fans have been waiting for clarity here, and now they have it. Bonke was not a maybe anymore once he left the draft; he became a real piece in next season’s lineup puzzle for Michigan State basketball.

His Charlotte production fits the role immediately

Bonke put together a strong 2025-26 season at Charlotte, averaging 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks across 34 games with 32 starts in the published stat line. He also shot 57.6% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, which gives Michigan State more than just a paint-only big.

That skill set is what makes this addition feel important for the Spartans’ roster build. Bonke gives Izzo a center who can rebound, contest around the rim, and still stretch a defense enough to change how Michigan State lineups can be deployed.

Why the withdrawal changes the roster picture

When Bonke committed, his draft decision was still unresolved at the time of that April move. Now the uncertainty is gone, and Michigan State can map out its frontcourt minutes with Bonke as part of the plan instead of preparing for a late scramble at center.

The next thing to watch is how Bonke slots into the rotation next to Michigan State’s returning frontcourt pieces on the roster page. His size and shooting touch could push Michigan State toward bigger lineups in some matchups, especially when the Spartans need rebounding and rim coverage without giving up all their spacing.