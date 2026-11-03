Tom Izzo opened the season without Jesse McCulloch, so center Anton Bonke drew the start in the Michigan State frontcourt. McCulloch sat out with what Izzo called a “minor, minor concussion” on his pregame radio show, and Bonke took the opening it created, leading all players with 13 rebounds as the Spartans beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 96-59 and won the rebound battle 46 to 27.

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Anton Bonke Holds The Middle Without Jesse McCulloch

McCulloch was the Spartans’ most productive big man in the preseason, averaging 10.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 18.3 minutes across Michigan State’s three exhibition games. Bonke covered the spot for 19 minutes, scoring 11 points on five of seven shooting with four of his 13 rebounds coming on the offensive glass. Kaleb Glenn added 11 points on five-for-five shooting off the bench, and Michigan State finished with 50 points in the paint to Quinnipiac’s 22.

The Good: Three-Point Shooting Spread Across The Team

The Spartans went nine for 23 from three. Last season they averaged 36.3% from three, making just 7.7 threes a game. Michigan State’s three-point making was spread out, with seven players making one from beyond the arc. Guard Kur Teng was the only Spartan to make multiple threes, knocking down three on five attempts.

Coen Carr Flashes Offensive Aggression

The coaching staff asked forward Coen Carr to be more aggressive on offense this season. Carr struggled in the Spartans’ three exhibition games but found some rhythm Monday, scoring 12 points and making four of eight field-goal attempts. He also made his only three-point attempt, something the team will need him to improve on after he made 27.6% from beyond the arc last season.

Carlos Medlock Jr. Gives Bench Scoring Spark

One of the Spartans’ major holes last season was its backup point guard play. After Divine Ugochukwu suffered a season-ending foot injury last February, Izzo had to play Denham Wojcik at backup point guard. Wojcik shot 28.6% from the field, and Izzo leaned on Jeremy Fears Jr. for longer stretches rather than trust the backup. Monday, guard Carlos Medlock Jr. showed that wouldn’t be a problem this season, with nine points on four-for-five shooting and four assists.

The Bad: Jasiah Jervis Struggles To Find His Shot

Guard Jasiah Jervis started his first official college game. He’s the first true freshman to start a Michigan State season opener in five years, the last being Max Christie. Despite the rare opportunity, he struggled to find his shot. He scored four points and made just one field goal on six attempts. Five of those six came from beyond the arc.

The Intriguing: Izzo Keeps A Long Rotation In The Opener

Tom Izzo played 11 players over five minutes, and that’s with Jesse McCulloch sitting out. Izzo is unlikely to keep the deep rotation for the entire season, but it remains to be seen who will be cut from the normal rotation. Freshman forward Julius Avent is likely to be limited, as he played just seven minutes. Still, one more player will need their minutes cut to fit into Izzo’s normal 10-man rotation.

Tom Izzo and the Spartans get a quick turnaround, as they play their second game of the season Thursday, hosting the Toledo Rockets at Breslin Center with an 8 p.m. ET tip.