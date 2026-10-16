Johansson Changed His Mind, Then Scored His First Goal

Anton Johansson’s interference minor expired at 4:18 of the second period, with the Detroit Red Wings trailing the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Thursday night. Thirteen seconds later, the rookie defenseman had his first NHL goal.

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Anton Johansson Changed His Mind at the Bench

Johansson was headed for the bench when Justin Faulk moved the puck up to captain Dylan Larkin and a 2-on-1 opened in front of them. The 22-year-old defenseman stayed in the play instead, and Larkin found him for a one-timer from the inside edge of the left face-off circle at 4:31 to tie the game 1-1.

Johansson described the decision to NHL.com after the game.

“I was coming off the ice, but (Justin) Faulk got the puck to (Larkin), and I saw we had a 2-on-1. So I changed my mind about going to the bench, (Larkin) made a great pass and it ended up in the back of the net.”

It was a short night otherwise. Johansson finished with 10:34 of ice time and took two minor penalties, the interference call at 2:18 of the second period and a cross-check on Michael Bunting at 10:50 that was wiped out when Bunting drew an embellishment minor on the same play. He also blocked three shots.

Johansson is the third Red Wings player to score his first career goal this month, joining Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and William Wallinder.

Andrew Copp’s Late Goal Keeps the Flyers Winless

Matvei Michkov had put Philadelphia ahead at 17:32 of the first period, and the score stayed 1-1 until Andrew Copp broke the tie with 4:38 left in the third. Daniil Tarasov stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced for a 2-1 final.

The win moves Detroit to 2-3-2 with six points and ends a three-game losing streak. Philadelphia is still looking for its first win at 0-6-3 with three points.

The Red Wings host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, Oct. 17 with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.