Red Wings Prospect Anton Johansson Delivers Four-Assist Night

Defenseman Anton Johansson was a fourth-round pick, 105th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2022 NHL Draft. He dressed for Tuesday night’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and recorded four assists in Detroit’s 7-4 win, a night Michael Brandsegg-Nygard also headlined.

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He appeared in eight games last season with the Grand Rapids Griffins at the AHL level. Johansson is trying to earn a spot on the opening night roster for Detroit. At the moment, he is not projected to make it. Even if Johansson does not make the opening night roster, he could very well be playing NHL games for Detroit at some point during the 2026-27 NHL season.

Max Bultman Says Anton Johansson Is Helping Himself

Max Bultman of The Athletic covers the Red Wings. He wrote about the prospects who have helped themselves over the first two games of the preseason, and Johansson made the list. Bultman thinks Johansson is doing enough to hold the coaching staff’s attention. He wrote:

“Johansson had a four-assist night Tuesday, mainly due to his penchant for getting pucks to the net. That creates opportunities for deflections and rebounds, two things the Red Wings need more of this season and got Tuesday. That alone has to get the coaching staff’s attention, before even mentioning that Johansson is 6 feet 4 and a crisp skater. The flip side is that Johansson was on the ice for three Penguins goals — one of them a missed tie-up by him at the net. He also was credited with three giveaways. That’s the give-and-take of being in your first NHL preseason. But he sure has an impressive tool kit, and four-assist nights are rare, especially from the blue line. The manner in which he got them certainly doesn’t hurt, either. His size is an asset too, and should give him a smoother learning curve defensively. The question is whether that will be enough to win a spot in the starting lineup among a crowded field.”

There is a chance that if he does make the Red Wings roster, he will have to suit up and play regularly. It wouldn’t do Johansson’s development any good to sit in the press box.

Anton Johansson Is Better Off Starting in the AHL

Johansson is probably better off starting the 2026-27 season in the AHL. He could very well have a chance to quarterback the top power play unit in Grand Rapids. That would be very good for his development. Johansson has still done a very good job in the preseason for the Red Wings.

The Roster Math Before Opening Night

At the moment, he is not projected to be one of the six defensemen on Detroit’s roster for the opener against the New York Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Friday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Johansson is going to be a player who could dominate competition early in the AHL, and a promotion to the Red Wings would most likely follow. It would be a surprise if he didn’t make his NHL debut at some point this season.