The Detroit Red Wings suffered another heartbreaking defeat Thursday night, but one of their youngest players delivered a message that sounded like it came from a seasoned NHL veteran.

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Anton Johansson, the 22-year-old rookie defenseman who scored Detroit’s only goal against the Vegas Golden Knights, wasn’t interested in pointing fingers after the Red Wings surrendered a late lead and eventually lost 2-1.

Instead, Johansson emphasized something that could be just as important as his development on the ice: accountability, teamwork, and sticking together when things go wrong.

Oct 31, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Anton Johansson (42) skates with the puck in the first period against the St. Louis Blues at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Anton Johansson Sends Mature Message After Red Wings Loss

Detroit appeared headed for at least one point against Vegas before Trevor Connelly scored with just 1:42 remaining in regulation. The goal handed the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory and left the Red Wings searching for answers.

But when Johansson was asked about the frustrating finish, he offered a remarkably composed response.

“There are mistakes all the time out there,” Johansson said following Thursday’s loss. “We just have to back each other up. We learn from it, and we bounce back against Colorado.”

That’s an impressive perspective from a player still experiencing his first NHL season.

Johansson didn’t single out a teammate for the late defensive breakdown, nor did he attempt to excuse the result. He acknowledged that mistakes happen and emphasized the importance of responding together.

For a Red Wings team navigating a difficult start to the season, that’s exactly the kind of attitude that can help strengthen a locker room.

Johansson Scores Detroit’s Only Goal

Johansson did more than offer encouraging words Thursday night. He also provided Detroit’s only offensive breakthrough in an otherwise frustrating game.

With the score tied 0-0 early in the third period, Carter Mazur fired a shot that bounced off the end boards and directly toward Johansson near the right face-off circle. The rookie quickly buried the opportunity, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead at the 2:02 mark.

It was Johansson’s second goal of the season and another encouraging moment for a young defenseman still establishing himself in the NHL.

The Red Wings couldn’t protect the advantage, however. Braeden Bowman tied the game just over two minutes later before Connelly delivered the winner in the closing minutes.

According to the NHL’s official game recap, Daniil Tarasov stopped 32 shots, while Vegas goaltender Carter Hart made 25 saves.

Despite the disappointing result, Johansson believed Detroit had played well enough to deserve a better outcome.

“It’s hard. I think we played a good game. I think the second half of the first period, I think, was ours. I think the second period was ours. I think we started the third a little bit sloppy, but we got into it. We got a goal. It’s hard. Just got to bounce back,” Johansson said.

Red Wings Rookie Showing Growth Beyond the Scoresheet

What makes Johansson’s response especially encouraging is how quickly he appears to be embracing the responsibilities of playing in Detroit.

Selected in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Johansson entered training camp fighting for an opportunity to establish himself with the Red Wings.

As we previously reported when Detroit’s rookies discussed the support they’ve received from veterans, Johansson credited the team’s experienced players for helping him adjust to the NHL.

That support appears to be paying dividends.

Johansson has already demonstrated the ability to contribute offensively, including his memorable first NHL goal against Philadelphia.

Now he’s showing that his development isn’t limited to skating, defending, and finding the back of the net.

His willingness to accept the result without assigning blame suggests he’s learning how to handle the emotional side of professional hockey as well.

Red Wings Need More Than Encouraging Words

Detroit dropped to 7-7-3 following Thursday’s defeat and has now lost three of its past four games. The Red Wings will begin a four-game road trip Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

That makes Johansson’s message particularly timely.

The Red Wings don’t have much time to dwell on what went wrong against Vegas. They need to regroup quickly before facing another difficult opponent.

My take: Johansson’s comments might be one of the most encouraging things to come out of Thursday’s loss.

It’s easy for a young player to celebrate after scoring a goal. It’s much harder to maintain perspective when that goal isn’t enough to help his team win.

Johansson did exactly that.

He recognized the disappointment, refused to blame anyone, and turned his attention toward the next challenge.

The Red Wings didn’t get the result they wanted Thursday night, but they received another encouraging glimpse of what Anton Johansson could become.