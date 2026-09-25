Todd McLellan Opens the Door for Anton Johansson

Defenseman Anton Johansson was in uniform again for the Detroit Red Wings in Thursday’s preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres. After he recorded four assists against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, Johansson recorded another assist against Buffalo.

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The Red Wings won the game against the Sabres 3-2 in overtime. Detroit will close the preseason against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Little Caesars Arena, and Johansson is a good bet to dress for that one too. The 22-year-old has been the most impressive Red Wing of the preseason, and his five assists lead the team in scoring. What are the odds that he could be on the opening night roster for Detroit?

McLellan says Anton Johansson has outplayed the field

Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Jacob Bernard-Docker were the favorites to land the final defensive spot on the opening night roster, but there is a chance that Johansson could win that job over both of them. Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan was asked about the odds of Johansson making the roster. McLellan said,

“Clearly, he’s played real well. And unfortunately for some others that have played well … they haven’t been able to play at Anton’s level to this point.”

The paperwork makes the decision harder

There is a wrinkle working against him. Johansson and Sandin-Pellikka are both waiver exempt, so Detroit can send either one to the Grand Rapids Griffins without risk. Bernard-Docker and William Wallinder would have to clear waivers first. That is the kind of detail that decides a final roster spot when the on-ice case is close, and right now the on-ice case is not close.

At this point, it would be a real surprise to see him not make the Red Wings opening night roster. Detroit begins the season at home against the New York Rangers on Friday, Oct. 2. If Johansson does make the opening night roster, it would be his NHL debut, and many Detroit fans would be happy about it.