Anton Johansson Had One Rule in His Sidney Crosby Encounter

Anton Johansson understands exactly what Sidney Crosby represents to the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings prospect also knows that respect cannot get in the way once the puck drops.

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Johansson’s earlier preseason encounter with the Pittsburgh Penguins captain created a memorable moment for a young defenseman trying to establish himself in North America. Speaking in a Swedish interview, Johansson explained the mindset behind not backing down from one of hockey’s all-time greats.

“He just got a little grumpy because I boxed him out and thought it was an interference or something,” Johansson said, according to Octopus Thrower’s translation of the interview. “I have incredible respect for guys like Crosby, but you can’t show it too much.”

In an interview with Hockeysverige, Johansson shared a little bit about his experience playing against the NHL great.

“We were one on one,” reads the rough translation. “He tried to pull me. I just checked my body and popped in the puck. Then he sent me into the rim a little nicely. When I stood up I would box him out. Then he got a little pissed off that I did that, but it wasn’t really anything special.

It is a revealing answer from a 21-year-old defenseman who is not treating an NHL legend differently just because of the name on the back of the jersey.

Johansson’s Respect Comes With a Competitive Edge

Johansson did not frame the exchange as disrespect toward Crosby. He made clear that Crosby has earned enormous admiration across the league. Still, a prospect cannot be passive if he wants to prove he belongs.

That approach fits Johansson’s game. The 2022 fourth-round pick has steadily developed into a more confident, physical defenseman, and he finished last season with six points in eight games for Grand Rapids. Nicklas Lidstrom praised Johansson’s mobility, puck ability and physical growth as he continues his climb through the organization.

A preseason clash with Crosby does not guarantee Johansson will make Detroit’s roster. It does show he is willing to compete without being overwhelmed by the moment.

A Tough Road to Detroit

Johansson is part of a crowded group of young Red Wings defensemen fighting to keep moving forward. Detroit’s blue line already features established names, while prospects such as Axel Sandin-Pellikka and William Wallinder are also seeking opportunities.

The Red Wings’ current preseason slate has offered Johansson valuable exposure against NHL competition, including the road game in Pittsburgh. Detroit’s official preseason schedule includes four exhibition games, leaving little time for young players to make a lasting impression.

Johansson’s answer about Crosby suggests he understands the assignment. He can appreciate a future Hall of Famer, but he cannot play like a fan when the whistle blows.

Detroit interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already emphasized the importance of organizational depth and younger players taking the next step. The Red Wings’ decision to give prospects opportunities remains a key storyline as the club works through its transition. Horcoff recently identified several young players positioned to advance.

For Johansson, the Crosby moment was not about picking a fight with a superstar. It was about showing he belongs on the same ice.