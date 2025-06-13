Former NFL Receiver Antonio Brown is Wanted for Attempted Murder

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown is once again in legal trouble—this time in the most serious way yet.

According to Miami-Dade police, an arrest warrant for attempted murder has been issued for Brown stemming from a violent shooting incident at a celebrity boxing event in May. Authorities attempted to serve the warrant on Thursday night, but Brown could not be located and is currently being sought by law enforcement.

Details of the Incident

The warrant—issued late Thursday—calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and be placed under house arrest pending trial. Officials cite him as a potential flight risk given his high profile and erratic behavior in recent years.

Police were dispatched to a Miami boxing venue on May 16 after reports of gunshots just before midnight. Witnesses on the scene claim Brown was the aggressor, engaging in a physical altercation with a man he’s known since 2022. Brown initially told police he was the victim of an attempted robbery, but new video evidence reportedly tells a different story.

According to police, previously unseen footage shows Brown initiating the fight, then grabbing a gun from a security officer and chasing the other man, allegedly firing shots as the man tried to flee.

One shot reportedly grazed the victim’s neck, though the victim was not seriously injured. The two men later wrestled over the weapon, with the scuffle ending before officers arrived. At the time, authorities could not recover a gun on Brown, and he was released from the scene.

The Latest Fall for a Former Star

Once one of the most electrifying receivers in the NFL, Antonio Brown’s post-football life has been riddled with controversy, legal issues, and troubling behavior.

This most recent development marks a staggering escalation. Brown has faced arrests for battery, unpaid child support, and multiple allegations of assault. But a warrant for attempted murder is by far the most severe.

As of this writing, Brown’s location remains unknown and police are actively searching for him.

What’s Next?

Brown faces serious felony charges if arrested and indicted.

The court's decision to seek house arrest suggests concern about his ability to evade the legal system.

More video evidence and witness testimony could emerge in the coming days.

The Bottom Line

Antonio Brown’s fall from NFL stardom continues with an alarming new chapter. Once celebrated for his talent, he’s now being pursued by authorities on attempted murder charges. As police search for him and the investigation unfolds, this could become the most serious legal battle of Brown’s troubled post-football life.

Stay tuned—this story is far from over.