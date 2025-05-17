Police Detain Antonio Brown After Gunshots at Adin Ross Event

Antonio Brown was briefly detained after gunshots rang out at a celebrity boxing event in Miami. He says he was jumped and is pressing charges. No injuries were reported.

Another wild chapter in the Antonio Brown saga unfolded this weekend — this time, with police, gunfire, and a boxing ring involved.

According to a report from Steelers OnSI, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver was briefly detained by police following a chaotic scene at a celebrity boxing event hosted by popular streamer Adin Ross in Miami. Videos from the event show Brown sprinting from the venue with what appeared to be a firearm, followed shortly by the sound of gunshots.

But according to Brown himself, he wasn’t the aggressor — he was the target of an attempted robbery and assault.

Antonio Brown was involved in a gun-related incident outside a celebrity boxing match in Miami. Video shows him running with what looked like a weapon before shots rang out. Brown says he was jumped by multiple people, detained by police, then released. He claims he was not arrested and plans to press charges.

Antonio Brown Says He Was Jumped

In a lengthy statement posted to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Brown clarified what he says happened.

“Regarding the boxing event that happened last night. I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me,” Brown wrote.

“Contrary to some video circulating, police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.”

Brown also stated that he will be pursuing legal action:

“I will be talking to my legal counsel and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love.”

Caught on Camera, Shared on Social

The event was already buzzing on social media thanks to Adin Ross’s involvement, but when clips surfaced showing Brown sprinting from the scene and the sound of gunshots shortly after, things took a turn.

Multiple attendees claimed Brown was attacked, backing up his story online. So far, police have not confirmed whether anyone else was detained or arrested.

Notably, no injuries were reported, and Brown later appeared back on Ross’s livestream — seemingly shaken but unharmed.

Antonio Brown with a gun chase down man shots fired!! 😳 pic.twitter.com/rgAC2Ii9Vw — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) May 17, 2025

Antonio Brown being escorted out after getting arrested for allegedly firing sh*ts at Adin Ross’s boxing event 👀

pic.twitter.com/nidPNC1p6o — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) May 17, 2025

A Chaotic Timeline

Brown attended the boxing event in Miami hosted by Adin Ross.

An altercation broke out between Brown and others.

Brown was seen fleeing the event with a possible weapon.

Shots were heard shortly after he ran out of view.

Brown was detained by police, gave his statement, and was later released.

He posted to social media denying arrest and promising legal action.

Later that night, he joined Ross’s livestream and appeared uninjured.

The Bottom Line

Antonio Brown has had his share of controversy — but this one was straight out of a movie.

While we don’t know every detail yet, Brown insists he was the victim of an attempted robbery, not the perpetrator of a crime. Police have not confirmed any charges, and he’s already back online, promising to take legal action.

It’s another reminder that wherever Antonio Brown goes… drama tends to follow.



