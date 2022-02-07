Antonio Brown posts crazy invoice after purchasing owner’s suite at Super Bowl LVI [Photo]

When it comes to former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, nothing is surprising.

That being said, what Brown just did, at least according to a photo he posted, is absolutely nuts.

On Monday night, Brown took to Instagram to post an invoice showing that he allegedly purchased the owner’s suite at Super Bowl LVI for a cool $2 million.

If that was not enough, Brown also purchased six front row seats for $32,500 a pop.

Check it out.

Antonio Brown just put his receipt for buying the owner’s suite for the Super Bowl for $2 million. pic.twitter.com/v6zjM4DPit — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 8, 2022

The 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl is in the books and the next round of 2022 NFL Mock Drafts have already started to roll out.

In the latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft published on ESPN.com, Jordan Reid reveals what he believes the first 64 picks would look like if the draft was held today.

Here is what Jordan Reid has to say about the Detroit Lions first three picks:

