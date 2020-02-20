14.4 F
Antonio Brown smacked in the head by errant gym equipment during workout

By Michael Whitaker

For a player that’s clearly already going through some head issues, this certainly won’t help things.

Controversial wide receiver Antonio Brown was accidentally smacked in the head by a piece of gym equipment after he had just completed some bench pressing reps:

Brown has been keeping in shape and plans to meet with team reps at the upcoming NFL Combine.

