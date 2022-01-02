in NFL

Antonio Brown’s timeline over the last 3 years is very concerning

Brown is no longer a member of the Buccaneers

14 Views 3 Votes

On Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown lost his mind on the sideline, tore off his jersey, ripped off his shirt and threw it into the crowd, ran off of the field, and found a police car to be escorted to a flight out of town.

Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown is “no longer a Buc.”

Here is a timeline via ESPN that shows the very concerning timeline for Brown over the past 3 years.

Antonio Brown clearly needs to get some help and it is time for the NFL to step up and do whatever they can to help him out.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Brown and that he gets the mental help that he needs.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Potential Detroit Lions target for 2022 suffers brutal injury