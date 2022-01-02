Antonio Brown’s timeline over the last 3 years is very concerning

On Sunday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown lost his mind on the sideline, tore off his jersey, ripped off his shirt and threw it into the crowd, ran off of the field, and found a police car to be escorted to a flight out of town.

Following the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brown is “no longer a Buc.”

Here is a timeline via ESPN that shows the very concerning timeline for Brown over the past 3 years.

It's been an eventful last 3 years for Antonio Brown. A look at the several notable incidents, via @ESPNStatsInfo. pic.twitter.com/GeW0dwQIli — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown clearly needs to get some help and it is time for the NFL to step up and do whatever they can to help him out.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Brown and that he gets the mental help that he needs.