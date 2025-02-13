Antwaan Randle El Posts Heartfelt Message for Detroit Lions Fans

After four memorable years with the Detroit Lions, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, who has been hired as Assistant head coach and wide receivers coach of the Chicago Bears, has said his goodbyes. In a heartfelt message posted on Instagram, Randle El expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with the team and its passionate fanbase.

“The last four years with the Detroit Lions have been an amazing ride!” Randle El wrote, praising the growth of the wide receiver group, especially the 2024-2025 crew, whom he affectionately called “My Guys.” He also thanked Lions owner Sheila Ford-Hamp, general manager Brad Holmes, and head coach Dan Campbell for their support during his time in Detroit.

Randle El wrapped up his message with optimism about the future: “Signing off, A new chapter begins,” hinting at the next step in his career.

As Lions fans, we’re grateful for Randle El’s contributions, particularly in shaping young talents like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. His leadership will be remembered as the team continues to build for the future. That said, now that Randle El has joined forces with Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears, he is now the enemy!!!