AP College Football Top 25 poll features a new No. 1 team

Week 6 of the 2022 College Football season is a wrap and the latest AP College Football Top 25 poll has been released.
On Saturday, some top 25 teams lost, while other teams picked up a big win to move into the poll, including Kansas, who is now ranked No. 19 after moving to 5-0 on the season.
Who is the new No. 1 team in the AP College Football Top 25?
The latest AP College Football Top 25 poll has been released and Alabama is back in the No. 1 spot following Georgia‘s close win over unranked Missouri. Ohio State also received 10 first-place votes in this week’s poll.
The Michigan Wolverines, who picked up an impressive road win over Iowa, remain at No. 4 in the latest rankings.
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|POINTS
|1
|
|
Alabama (5-0)SEC
|
1
|1,523 (25)
|2
|
|
Georgia (5-0)SEC
|
1
|1,521 (28)
|3
|
|
Ohio State (5-0)Big Ten
|
–
|1,488 (10)
|4
|
|
Michigan (5-0)Big Ten
|
–
|1,348
|5
|
|
Clemson (5-0)ACC
|
–
|1,345
|6
|
|
USC (5-0)Pac-12
|
–
|1,233
|7
|
|
Oklahoma State (4-0)Big 12
|
2
|1,182
|8
|
|
Tennessee (4-0)SEC
|
–
|1,129
|9
|
|
Ole Miss (5-0)SEC
|
5
|1,068
|10
|
|
Penn State (5-0)Big Ten
|
1
|959
|
|11
|
|
Utah (4-1)Pac-12
|
1
|884
|12
|
|
Oregon (4-1)Pac-12
|
1
|872
|13
|
|
Kentucky (4-1)SEC
|
6
|832
|14
|
|
North Carolina State (4-1)ACC
|
4
|691
|15
|
|
Wake Forest (4-1)ACC
|
7
|627
|16
|
|
BYU (4-1)IA Independents
|
3
|604
|17
|
|
TCU (4-0)Big 12
|
–
|514
|
|18
|
|
UCLA (5-0)Pac-12
|
–
|510
|19
|
Kansas (5-0)Big 12
|
–
|476
|20
|
|
Kansas State (4-1)Big 12
|
5
|417
|21
|
|
Washington (4-1)Pac-12
|
6
|180
|22
|
Syracuse (5-0)ACC
|
–
|173
|23
|
|
Mississippi State (4-1)SEC
|
–
|164
|24
|
|
Cincinnati (4-1)American Athletic
|
–
|134
|
|25
|
|
LSU (4-1)SEC
|
–
|108
Others receiving votes:Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2