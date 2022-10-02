AP College Football Top 25 poll features a new No. 1 team

Week 6 of the 2022 College Football season is a wrap and the latest AP College Football Top 25 poll has been released.

Featured Videos



On Saturday, some top 25 teams lost, while other teams picked up a big win to move into the poll, including Kansas, who is now ranked No. 19 after moving to 5-0 on the season.

Who is the new No. 1 team in the AP College Football Top 25?

The latest AP College Football Top 25 poll has been released and Alabama is back in the No. 1 spot following Georgia‘s close win over unranked Missouri. Ohio State also received 10 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

The Michigan Wolverines, who picked up an impressive road win over Iowa, remain at No. 4 in the latest rankings.

Here is the full poll

Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2 Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2