AP College Football Top 25 poll features a new No. 1 team

The latest AP College Football Top 25 poll has been released and there is a new No. 1 team in the nation following Week 6.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
AP College Football Top 25

Week 6 of the 2022 College Football season is a wrap and the latest AP College Football Top 25 poll has been released.

On Saturday, some top 25 teams lost, while other teams picked up a big win to move into the poll, including Kansas, who is now ranked No. 19 after moving to 5-0 on the season.

Who is the new No. 1 team in the AP College Football Top 25?

The latest AP College Football Top 25 poll has been released and Alabama is back in the No. 1 spot following Georgia‘s close win over unranked Missouri. Ohio State also received 10 first-place votes in this week’s poll.

The Michigan Wolverines, who picked up an impressive road win over Iowa, remain at No. 4 in the latest rankings.

Here is the full poll

RANK   TEAM TREND THIS WEEK POINTS  
1
AP College Football Top 25
Alabama (5-0)
SEC
1
@ Arkansas W 49-26
 1,523 (25)  
2
AP College Football Top 25
Georgia (5-0)
SEC
1
@ Missouri W 26-22
 1,521 (28)  
3
AP College Football Top 25
Ohio State (5-0)
Big Ten
vs Rutgers W 49-10
 1,488 (10)  
 
4
AP College Football Top 25
Michigan (5-0)
Big Ten
@ Iowa W 27-14
 1,348  
5
AP College Football Top 25
Clemson (5-0)
ACC
vs North Carolina State W 30-20
 1,345  
6
AP College Football Top 25
USC (5-0)
Pac-12
vs Arizona State W 42-25
 1,233  
7
AP College Football Top 25
Big 12
2
@ Baylor W 36-25
 1,182  
8
AP College Football Top 25
Tennessee (4-0)
SEC
vs Florida W 38-33
 1,129  
9
AP College Football Top 25
Ole Miss (5-0)
SEC
5
vs Kentucky W 22-19
 1,068  
10
AP College Football Top 25
Penn State (5-0)
Big Ten
1
vs Northwestern W 17-7
 959  
11
AP College Football Top 25
Utah (4-1)
Pac-12
1
vs Oregon State W 42-16
 884  
12
AP College Football Top 25
Oregon (4-1)
Pac-12
1
vs Stanford W 45-27
 872  
13
AP College Football Top 25
Kentucky (4-1)
SEC
6
@ Ole Miss L 22-19
 832  
14
AP College Football Top 25
4
@ Clemson L 30-20
 691  
15
AP College Football Top 25
ACC
7
@ Florida State W 31-21
 627  
16
AP College Football Top 25
BYU (4-1)
IA Independents
3
vs Utah State W 38-26
 604  
17
AP College Football Top 25
TCU (4-0)
Big 12
vs Oklahoma W 55-24
 514  
 
18
AP College Football Top 25
UCLA (5-0)
Pac-12
vs Washington W 40-32
 510  
19  
Kansas (5-0)
Big 12
vs Iowa State W 14-11
 476  
20
AP College Football Top 25
Big 12
5
vs Texas Tech W 37-28
 417  
21
AP College Football Top 25
Washington (4-1)
Pac-12
6
@ UCLA L 40-32
 180  
22  
Syracuse (5-0)
ACC
vs Wagner W 59-0
 173  
23
AP College Football Top 25
SEC
vs Texas A&M W 42-24
 164  
24
AP College Football Top 25
Cincinnati (4-1)
American Athletic
@ Tulsa W 31-21
 134  
 
25
AP College Football Top 25
LSU (4-1)
SEC
@ Auburn W 21-17
 108  
Others receiving votes:
Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2
Michigan and Michigan State get the...
Michigan and Michigan State get their official ranking to start the season
