College Sports

AP College Football Top 25 poll released – Week 13

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Highlights
  • Week 12 is in the books and there was a major upset
  • The latest AP College Football Top 25 has been released

Week 12 of the 2022 college football season is in the books, and the Week 13 AP College Football Top 25 poll looks different than a week ago. The Top four remain the same as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 TCU all survived a scare, but No. 5 Tennessee was not so lucky as they were shocked by South Carolina. Things are sure to shift a bit more this week as the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in Columbus with a berth in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.

3 Detroit Lions players miss Thursd...

Who is ranked where in the latest Week 13 AP College Football Top 25 poll?

AP College Football Top 25

Here is the full Week 13 AP College Football Top 25 poll:

RANKTEAMTRENDTHIS WEEKPOINTS
1Georgia (11-0)SECvs Georgia Tech11/26 01:00 PM ET1,574 (62)
2Ohio State (11-0)Big Tenvs Michigan11/26 01:00 PM ET1,507 (1)
3Michigan (11-0)Big Ten@ Ohio State11/26 01:00 PM ET1,446
4TCU (11-0)Big 12vs Iowa State11/26 05:00 PM ET1,395
5USC (10-1)Pac-122vs Notre Dame11/26 08:30 PM ET1,293
6LSU (9-2)SEC@ Texas A&M11/26 08:00 PM ET1,241
7Clemson (10-1)ACC2vs South Carolina11/26 01:00 PM ET1,152
8Alabama (9-2)SECvs Auburn11/26 04:30 PM ET1,131
9Tennessee (9-2)SEC4@ Vanderbilt11/26 08:30 PM ET1,058
10Oregon (9-2)Pac-122@ Oregon State11/26 04:30 PM ET1,009
11Penn State (9-2)Big Tenvs Michigan State11/26 05:00 PM ET994
12Washington (9-2)Pac-123@ Washington State11/26 11:30 PM ET879
13Notre Dame (8-3)IA Independents5@ USC11/26 08:30 PM ET710
14Utah (8-3)Pac-124@ Colorado11/26 05:00 PM ET709
15Kansas State (8-3)Big 124vs Kansas11/26 09:00 PM ET697
16Florida State (8-3)ACC4vs Florida11/25 08:30 PM ET579
17UCLA (8-3)Pac-121@ California11/25 05:30 PM ET562
18North Carolina (9-2)ACC5vs North Carolina State11/25 04:30 PM ET464
19Tulane (9-2)American Athletic2@ Cincinnati11/25 01:00 PM ET441
20Ole Miss (8-3)SEC6vs Mississippi State11/24 08:00 PM ET395
21Cincinnati (9-2)American Athletic1vs Tulane11/25 01:00 PM ET353
22Oregon State (8-3)Pac-123vs Oregon11/26 04:30 PM ET271
23Coastal Carolina (9-1)Sun Belt@ James Madison11/26 01:00 PM ET186
24Texas (7-4)Big 12vs Baylor11/25 01:00 PM ET128
25UCF (8-3)American Athletic8@ South Florida11/26 08:00 PM ET87

Others receiving votes:

Featured Videos

UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1

AP College Football Top 25
AP College Football Top 25

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Week 11 3 Takeaways from the Detroit Lions Week 11 ROUTE of the New York Giants
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

AP College Football Top 25
AP College Football Top 25 poll released – Week 13
College Sports
Detroit Lions Week 11
3 Takeaways from the Detroit Lions Week 11 ROUTE of the New York Giants
General Topic
Detroit Lions Week 11
Detroit Lions Week 11 Gameball candidates in MASSIVE win over Giants
Detroit Lions Notes
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions
Dan Campbell addresses Detroit Lions in locker room following win over Giants [Video]
Detroit Lions Notes
Lost your password?