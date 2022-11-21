AP College Football Top 25 poll released – Week 13

Week 12 of the 2022 college football season is in the books, and the Week 13 AP College Football Top 25 poll looks different than a week ago. The Top four remain the same as No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 TCU all survived a scare, but No. 5 Tennessee was not so lucky as they were shocked by South Carolina. Things are sure to shift a bit more this week as the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in Columbus with a berth in the Big Ten Championship game on the line.
Who is ranked where in the latest Week 13 AP College Football Top 25 poll?
Here is the full Week 13 AP College Football Top 25 poll:
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|Georgia (11-0)SEC
|–
|vs Georgia Tech11/26 01:00 PM ET
|1,574 (62)
|2
|Ohio State (11-0)Big Ten
|–
|vs Michigan11/26 01:00 PM ET
|1,507 (1)
|3
|Michigan (11-0)Big Ten
|–
|@ Ohio State11/26 01:00 PM ET
|1,446
|4
|TCU (11-0)Big 12
|–
|vs Iowa State11/26 05:00 PM ET
|1,395
|5
|USC (10-1)Pac-12
|2
|vs Notre Dame11/26 08:30 PM ET
|1,293
|6
|LSU (9-2)SEC
|–
|@ Texas A&M11/26 08:00 PM ET
|1,241
|7
|Clemson (10-1)ACC
|2
|vs South Carolina11/26 01:00 PM ET
|1,152
|8
|Alabama (9-2)SEC
|–
|vs Auburn11/26 04:30 PM ET
|1,131
|9
|Tennessee (9-2)SEC
|4
|@ Vanderbilt11/26 08:30 PM ET
|1,058
|10
|Oregon (9-2)Pac-12
|2
|@ Oregon State11/26 04:30 PM ET
|1,009
|11
|Penn State (9-2)Big Ten
|–
|vs Michigan State11/26 05:00 PM ET
|994
|12
|Washington (9-2)Pac-12
|3
|@ Washington State11/26 11:30 PM ET
|879
|13
|Notre Dame (8-3)IA Independents
|5
|@ USC11/26 08:30 PM ET
|710
|14
|Utah (8-3)Pac-12
|4
|@ Colorado11/26 05:00 PM ET
|709
|15
|Kansas State (8-3)Big 12
|4
|vs Kansas11/26 09:00 PM ET
|697
|16
|Florida State (8-3)ACC
|4
|vs Florida11/25 08:30 PM ET
|579
|17
|UCLA (8-3)Pac-12
|1
|@ California11/25 05:30 PM ET
|562
|18
|North Carolina (9-2)ACC
|5
|vs North Carolina State11/25 04:30 PM ET
|464
|19
|Tulane (9-2)American Athletic
|2
|@ Cincinnati11/25 01:00 PM ET
|441
|20
|Ole Miss (8-3)SEC
|6
|vs Mississippi State11/24 08:00 PM ET
|395
|21
|Cincinnati (9-2)American Athletic
|1
|vs Tulane11/25 01:00 PM ET
|353
|22
|Oregon State (8-3)Pac-12
|3
|vs Oregon11/26 04:30 PM ET
|271
|23
|Coastal Carolina (9-1)Sun Belt
|–
|@ James Madison11/26 01:00 PM ET
|186
|24
|Texas (7-4)Big 12
|–
|vs Baylor11/25 01:00 PM ET
|128
|25
|UCF (8-3)American Athletic
|8
|@ South Florida11/26 08:00 PM ET
|87
Others receiving votes:
UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 5, Louisville 5, South Alabama 3, Mississippi State 3, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Purdue 2, Fresno State 1