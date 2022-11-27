AP College Football Top 25 poll released – Week 14

Week 13 of the 2022 college football season is in the books, and the Week 14 AP College Football Top 25 poll looks much different than a week ago, especially when it comes to the Top 10. With Michigan beating Ohio State, LSU losing to Texas A&M, and Clemson losing to South Carolina, there has been a shakeup at the top of the poll. Things are really starting to take shape when it comes to the College Football Playoff, but with Championship Week still coming up, it would not be shocking to see a surprise or two.
Who is ranked where in the Week 14 AP College Football Top 25 poll?
Here is the full Week 14 AP College Football Top 25 poll:
|RANK
|TEAM
|TREND
|THIS WEEK
|POINTS
|1
|Georgia (12-0)SEC
|–
|vs Georgia Tech W 37-14Game Recap
|1,570 (58)
|2
|Michigan (12-0)Big Ten
|1
|@ Ohio State W 45-23
|1,516 (5)
|3
|TCU (12-0)Big 12
|1
|vs Iowa State W 62-14
|1,449
|4
|USC (11-1)Pac-12
|1
|vs Notre Dame W 38-27
|1,382
|5
|Ohio State (11-1)Big Ten
|3
|vs Michigan L 45-23Game Recap
|1,313
|6
|Alabama (10-2)SEC
|2
|vs Auburn W 49-27
|1,243
|7
|Tennessee (10-2)SEC
|2
|@ Vanderbilt W 56-0Game Recap
|1,195
|8
|Penn State (10-2)Big Ten
|3
|vs Michigan State W 35-16Game Recap
|1,131
|9
|Washington (10-2)Pac-12
|3
|@ Washington State W 51-33Game Recap
|1,048
|10
|Clemson (10-2)ACC
|3
|vs South Carolina L 31-30
|928
|11
|LSU (9-3)SEC
|5
|@ Texas A&M L 38-23Game Recap
|874
|12
|Utah (9-3)Pac-12
|2
|@ Colorado W 63-21Game Recap
|849
|13
|Kansas State (9-3)Big 12
|2
|vs Kansas W 47-27Game Recap
|815
|14
|Florida State (9-3)ACC
|2
|vs Florida W 45-38Game Recap
|730
|15
|Oregon (9-3)Pac-12
|5
|@ Oregon State L 38-34Game Recap
|701
|16
|Oregon State (9-3)Pac-12
|6
|vs Oregon W 38-34Game Recap
|662
|17
|UCLA (9-3)Pac-12
|–
|@ California W 35-28Game Recap
|618
|18
|Tulane (10-2)American Athletic
|1
|@ Cincinnati W 27-24Game Recap
|551
|19
|Notre Dame (8-4)IA Independents
|6
|@ USC L 38-27Game Recap
|384
|20
|South Carolina (8-4)SEC
|–
|@ Clemson W 31-30
|358
|21
|Texas (8-4)Big 12
|3
|vs Baylor W 38-27Game Recap
|316
|22
|UCF (9-3)American Athletic
|3
|@ South Florida W 46-39Game Recap
|170
|23
|UTSA (10-2)Conference USA
|–
|vs UTEP W 34-31
|145
|24
|North Carolina (9-3)ACC
|6
|vs North Carolina State L 30-27Game Recap
|114
|25
|Mississippi State (8-4)SEC
|–
|@ Ole Miss W 24-22
|99
Others receiving votes in the AP College Football Top 25:
Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, James Madison 4, Fresno State 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1
