College Sports

AP College Football Top 25 poll released – Week 14

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Highlights
  • Week 13 is in the books
  • The Week 14 AP College Football Top 25 poll has bene released

Week 13 of the 2022 college football season is in the books, and the Week 14 AP College Football Top 25 poll looks much different than a week ago, especially when it comes to the Top 10. With Michigan beating Ohio State, LSU losing to Texas A&M, and Clemson losing to South Carolina, there has been a shakeup at the top of the poll. Things are really starting to take shape when it comes to the College Football Playoff, but with Championship Week still coming up, it would not be shocking to see a surprise or two.

Rumor_ Michigan makes decision on B...

Who is ranked where in the Week 14 AP College Football Top 25 poll?

AP College Football Top 25

Here is the full Week 14 AP College Football Top 25 poll:

RANKTEAMTRENDTHIS WEEKPOINTS
1Georgia (12-0)SECvs Georgia Tech W 37-14Game Recap1,570 (58)
2Michigan (12-0)Big Ten1@ Ohio State W 45-231,516 (5)
3TCU (12-0)Big 121vs Iowa State W 62-141,449
4USC (11-1)Pac-121vs Notre Dame W 38-271,382
5Ohio State (11-1)Big Ten3vs Michigan L 45-23Game Recap1,313
6Alabama (10-2)SEC2vs Auburn W 49-271,243
7Tennessee (10-2)SEC2@ Vanderbilt W 56-0Game Recap1,195
8Penn State (10-2)Big Ten3vs Michigan State W 35-16Game Recap1,131
9Washington (10-2)Pac-123@ Washington State W 51-33Game Recap1,048
10Clemson (10-2)ACC3vs South Carolina L 31-30928
11LSU (9-3)SEC5@ Texas A&M L 38-23Game Recap874
12Utah (9-3)Pac-122@ Colorado W 63-21Game Recap849
13Kansas State (9-3)Big 122vs Kansas W 47-27Game Recap815
14Florida State (9-3)ACC2vs Florida W 45-38Game Recap730
15Oregon (9-3)Pac-125@ Oregon State L 38-34Game Recap701
16Oregon State (9-3)Pac-126vs Oregon W 38-34Game Recap662
17UCLA (9-3)Pac-12@ California W 35-28Game Recap618
18Tulane (10-2)American Athletic1@ Cincinnati W 27-24Game Recap551
19Notre Dame (8-4)IA Independents6@ USC L 38-27Game Recap384
20South Carolina (8-4)SEC@ Clemson W 31-30358
21Texas (8-4)Big 123vs Baylor W 38-27Game Recap316
22UCF (9-3)American Athletic3@ South Florida W 46-39Game Recap170
23UTSA (10-2)Conference USAvs UTEP W 34-31145
24North Carolina (9-3)ACC6vs North Carolina State L 30-27Game Recap114
25Mississippi State (8-4)SEC@ Ole Miss W 24-2299

Others receiving votes in the AP College Football Top 25:

Featured Videos

Troy 80, North Carolina State 62, Cincinnati 43, Boise State 39, Purdue 24, Ole Miss 22, South Alabama 12, Illinois 10, Coastal Carolina 6, Pittsburgh 5, James Madison 4, Fresno State 4, Ohio 2, Minnesota 1

Nation, do you agree with these AP College Football Top 25 rankings for Week 14?

AP College Football Top 25
AP College Football Top 25

TAGGED:
Share this Article
Previous Article USA Today College Football Top 25 poll Week 14 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

AP College Football Top 25
AP College Football Top 25 poll released – Week 14
College Sports
USA Today College Football Top 25 poll
Week 14 USA Today College Football Top 25 poll released
College Sports
Wisconsin Luke Fickell
Report: Wisconsin zeroed in on landing Luke Fickell
College Sports
Big Ten Championship Michigan Purdue
Michigan vs. Purdue: Wolverines open a as huge favorite in Big Ten Championship Game
U of M
Lost your password?