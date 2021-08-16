AP releases first Top 25 College Football poll for 2021 season

On Monday, the Associated Press released their initial Top 25 College Football poll and as you can see, there are a lot of familiar faces near the top including defending College Football Playoff National Champion, Alabama.

As far as the Big Ten goes, five teams made the cut including Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Indiana (17), Iowa (18), and Penn State (19).

Michigan comes in at No. 32 as they received 12 voting points.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Alabama (0-0) 1 SEC 1,548 (47)
2
Oklahoma (0-0) 6 Big 12 1,462 (6)
3
Clemson (0-0) 3 ACC 1,447 (6)
4
Ohio State (0-0) 2 Big Ten 1,393 (1)
5
Georgia (0-0) 7 SEC 1,364 (3)
6
Texas A&M (0-0) 4 SEC 1,223
7
Iowa State (0-0) 9 Big 12 1,160
8
Cincinnati (0-0) 8 American Athletic 1,014
9
Notre Dame (0-0) 5 ACC 1,009
10
North Carolina (0-0) 18 ACC 999
11
Oregon (0-0) Pac-12 968
12
Wisconsin (0-0) Big Ten 743
13
Florida (0-0) 13 SEC 728
14
Miami (FL) (0-0) 22 ACC 663
15
USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 660
16
LSU (0-0) SEC 631
17
Indiana (0-0) 12 Big Ten 549
18
Iowa (0-0) 16 Big Ten 513
19
Penn State (0-0) Big Ten 456
20
Washington (0-0) Pac-12 449
21
Texas (0-0) 19 Big 12 350
22
Coastal Carolina (0-0) 14 Sun Belt 232
23
Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) 15 Sun Belt 208
24
Utah (0-0) Pac-12 176
25
Arizona State (0-0) Pac-12 125
Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

