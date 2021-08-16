AP releases first Top 25 College Football poll for 2021 season

On Monday, the Associated Press released their initial Top 25 College Football poll and as you can see, there are a lot of familiar faces near the top including defending College Football Playoff National Champion, Alabama.
As far as the Big Ten goes, five teams made the cut including Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Indiana (17), Iowa (18), and Penn State (19).
Michigan comes in at No. 32 as they received 12 voting points.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Alabama (0-0)
|1
|1,548 (47)
|2
|
|Oklahoma (0-0)
|6
|1,462 (6)
|3
|
|Clemson (0-0)
|3
|1,447 (6)
|4
|
|Ohio State (0-0)
|2
|1,393 (1)
|5
|
|Georgia (0-0)
|7
|1,364 (3)
|6
|
|Texas A&M (0-0)
|4
|1,223
|7
|
|Iowa State (0-0)
|9
|1,160
|8
|
|Cincinnati (0-0)
|8
|1,014
|9
|
|Notre Dame (0-0)
|5
|1,009
|10
|
|North Carolina (0-0)
|18
|999
|11
|
|Oregon (0-0)
|968
|12
|
|Wisconsin (0-0)
|743
|13
|
|Florida (0-0)
|13
|728
|14
|
|Miami (FL) (0-0)
|22
|663
|15
|
|USC (0-0)
|21
|660
|16
|
|LSU (0-0)
|631
|17
|
|Indiana (0-0)
|12
|549
|18
|
|Iowa (0-0)
|16
|513
|19
|
|Penn State (0-0)
|456
|20
|
|Washington (0-0)
|449
|21
|
|Texas (0-0)
|19
|350
|22
|
|Coastal Carolina (0-0)
|14
|232
|23
|
|Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0)
|15
|208
|24
|
|Utah (0-0)
|176
|25
|
|Arizona State (0-0)
|125
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2