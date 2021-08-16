AP releases first Top 25 College Football poll for 2021 season

On Monday, the Associated Press released their initial Top 25 College Football poll and as you can see, there are a lot of familiar faces near the top including defending College Football Playoff National Champion, Alabama.

As far as the Big Ten goes, five teams made the cut including Ohio State (4), Wisconsin (12), Indiana (17), Iowa (18), and Penn State (19).

Michigan comes in at No. 32 as they received 12 voting points.

11 Oregon (0-0) Pac-12 968 12 Wisconsin (0-0) Big Ten 743 13 Florida (0-0) 13 SEC 728 14 Miami (FL) (0-0) 22 ACC 663 15 USC (0-0) 21 Pac-12 660 16 LSU (0-0) SEC 631 17 Indiana (0-0) 12 Big Ten 549

18 Iowa (0-0) 16 Big Ten 513 19 Penn State (0-0) Big Ten 456 20 Washington (0-0) Pac-12 449 21 Texas (0-0) 19 Big 12 350 22 Coastal Carolina (0-0) 14 Sun Belt 232 23 Louisiana-Lafayette (0-0) 15 Sun Belt 208 24 Utah (0-0) Pac-12 176

25 Arizona State (0-0) Pac-12 125

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2