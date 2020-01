The latest Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll has been released and while one team from the state of Michigan made a move towards the top 10, another one fell out of the poll completely.

Embed from Getty Images

In the latest poll, Michigan State checked in at No. 11 while Michigan is now unranked.

We also have a new No. 1 team in the nation as Baylor has leapfrogged former No. 1 Gonzaga.

In all, 11 Big Ten teams have at least one top 25 vote.

Click here to see the full top 25.