Flashback: Appalachian State Stuns Michigan in the Big House

There are losses that hurt. There are losses that linger.

And then there is Appalachian State.

On Sept. 1, 2007, Michigan walked into the Big House ranked No. 5 in the nation, carrying legitimate national championship expectations and featuring a veteran roster loaded with future NFL talent.

A few hours later, 109,218 people had witnessed one of the greatest upsets in college football history.

Appalachian State 34. Michigan 32.

Nineteen years later, the final seconds remain every bit as stunning.

Michigan Entered 2007 Thinking National Championship

This was not supposed to be a rebuilding Michigan team vulnerable to an opening-week surprise.

The Wolverines were coming off an 11-win season and returned quarterback Chad Henne, running back Mike Hart, offensive tackle Jake Long and wide receiver Mario Manningham. Michigan opened the season ranked fifth in both major polls.

Appalachian State competed one level below Michigan in what was then known as Division I-AA. But calling the Mountaineers an ordinary lower-division opponent would be misleading.

They arrived in Ann Arbor as the two-time defending national champions.

Michigan still wasn’t supposed to lose to them.

Instead, Appalachian State came out looking completely comfortable in college football’s largest stadium.

After Michigan grabbed a 14-7 first-quarter lead, the Mountaineers scored three unanswered touchdowns in the second quarter. Quarterback Armanti Edwards repeatedly stressed Michigan’s defense, while receiver Dexter Jackson delivered two touchdown catches.

Suddenly, Appalachian State led 28-14.

This wasn’t a cute underdog hanging around.

Michigan was in trouble.

Mike Hart Nearly Saves Michigan

The Wolverines finally began to regain control during the second half.

Michigan cut the deficit to 28-20 before Appalachian State pushed its advantage back to 31-20. Hart then scored late in the third quarter, pulling Michigan within five.

Hart was playing through an injury, but he remained Michigan’s best answer, as he finished with 188 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Then came the play that appeared to restore order.

With 4:36 remaining, Hart broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown run. Michigan had finally reclaimed the lead, 32-31.

For the first time since early in the second quarter, the Wolverines were ahead.

The Big House could exhale.

Briefly.

Michigan intercepted Edwards on Appalachian State’s next offensive play but failed to put the game away. A field-goal attempt was blocked, giving the Mountaineers another opportunity.

They took advantage.

Appalachian State drove 69 yards without a timeout, setting up Julian Rauch’s 24-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining.

Good.

Appalachian State 34. Michigan 32.

Six Seconds Changed Everything

Even then, Michigan had one final chance.

Henne connected with Manningham for a 46-yard completion that moved the Wolverines to the Appalachian State 20-yard line with six seconds remaining.

Michigan needed one field goal to escape.

Jason Gingell lined up for a 37-yard attempt.

Snap.

Kick.

Corey Lynch came flying off the edge.

Blocked.

Lynch recovered the football and raced down the field as the final seconds disappeared and Appalachian State’s sideline poured onto the field.

Game over.

The stunned reaction inside Michigan Stadium told the story.

Michigan coach Lloyd Carr did not try to dress it up afterward.

“We simply made too many mistakes and had too many missed opportunities.”

Appalachian State coach Jerry Moore had a slightly different reaction.

“We’re still sort of shocked.”

He wasn’t alone.

The significance extended well beyond one Michigan loss.

At the time, no Division I-AA program had defeated an Associated Press-ranked Division I-A opponent. Appalachian State did not merely beat one.

It beat No. 5 Michigan at Michigan Stadium.

And the Mountaineers weren’t finished.

Appalachian State eventually went 13-2 and won its third consecutive national championship at the FCS level. The team that produced perhaps the greatest upset in college football history turned out to be historically good in its own right.

Michigan’s season took another hit one week later with a 39-7 home loss to Oregon, but the Wolverines recovered. They won eight of their final 10 games and finished Lloyd Carr’s final season by beating Florida in the Capital One Bowl.

None of it erased Sept. 1.

It probably never will.

Nineteen years later, Michigan is once again preparing to open a season at the Big House. The Wolverines begin the Kyle Whittingham era Saturday night against Western Michigan, a matchup we previewed when the opening-week kickoff was announced.

The current roster includes considerably different names, including a highly touted freshman running back in Savion Hiter who has already forced his way into Michigan’s plans.

But every season opener involving an overwhelming favorite comes with the same reminder.

College football does not always follow the script.

Michigan learned that lesson on Sept. 1, 2007.

The hard way.