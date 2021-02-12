Approximately 12 teams interested in signing J.J. Watt

Sharing is caring!

Earlier today, news broke that J.J. Watt had requested to be released from the Houston Texans and the Texans have made his wish come true, making him a free agent who can sign with a new team immediately.

Now, the question is, where will Watt end up?

Well, according to a report from Ed Werder of ESPN, approximately a dozen teams have expressed interest in Watt, including the Steelers, Browns, Titans, and my prediction for where he will end up, the Buffalo Bills.

Nation, where would you like to see Watt play on 2021?

From NFL sources NFL sources: Approximately a dozen teams have shown interest in JJ Watt since he became an immediate unrestricted free agent. Included among those teams are the #Steelers, #Browns, #Bills and #Titans. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) February 13, 2021