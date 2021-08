Jakub Vrana and the Detroit Red Wings look to be heading to arbitration and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has revealed the asks for both sides.

According to Friedman, Vrana is asking for $5.7 million while the Red Wings are offering $3.65 million.

As noted, Vrana and the Red Wings could still settle on a deal before a hearing is needed.

Arbitration asks for Jakub Vrana (DET): Team, $3.65M. Player, $5.7M. Can still be settled before hearing. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 9, 2021