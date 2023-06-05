Are the Detroit Lions about to sign DeAndre Hopkins?

Does the latest movement in the odds suggest the Detroit Lions are about to land WR DeAndre Hopkins, or is there nothing to be seen here? Just a few days ago, Hopkins was listed at +1100 to be signed by the Lions and now, according to Draft Kings, he is sitting at +380. According to the latest odds, the Lions currently have the second-best chance to sign the free-agent wide receiver.

Odds of Hopkins signing with the Detroit Lions

As you can see below, the odds currently have the Lions at +380 to sign Hopkins. In fact, the only team with better odds is the Cleveland Browns, who are listed at +120.

For Which NFL Team Will DeAndre Hopkins Take His Next Regular Season Snap? (Via DraftKings)

Browns +125

Lions +380

Bills +550

Chiefs +750

Patriots +1200

Texans +1600

Ravens +1600

Bottom Line: Time will tell

Nobody really knows exactly which team Hopkins will eventually sign with, but it sure is interesting to see the odds go from +1100 to +380 for the Lions in just a few days. Personally, I may break my computer if the Lions give Hopkins a three or four-year contract, but if they can get him for one or two years on a reasonable contract, I guess I could live with it. Maybe.