Are the Detroit Lions about to sign DeAndre Hopkins?

By W.G. Brady
2
0

Does the latest movement in the odds suggest the Detroit Lions are about to land WR DeAndre Hopkins, or is there nothing to be seen here? Just a few days ago, Hopkins was listed at +1100 to be signed by the Lions and now, according to Draft Kings, he is sitting at +380. According to the latest odds, the Lions currently have the second-best chance to sign the free-agent wide receiver.

Odds of Hopkins signing with the Detroit Lions

As you can see below, the odds currently have the Lions at +380 to sign Hopkins. In fact, the only team with better odds is the Cleveland Browns, who are listed at +120.

For Which NFL Team Will DeAndre Hopkins Take His Next Regular Season Snap? (Via DraftKings)

  • Browns +125
  • Lions +380
  • Bills +550
  • Chiefs +750
  • Patriots +1200
  • Texans +1600
  • Ravens +1600

Bottom Line: Time will tell

Nobody really knows exactly which team Hopkins will eventually sign with, but it sure is interesting to see the odds go from +1100 to +380 for the Lions in just a few days. Personally, I may break my computer if the Lions give Hopkins a three or four-year contract, but if they can get him for one or two years on a reasonable contract, I guess I could live with it. Maybe.

