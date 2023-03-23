Are the Detroit Lions about to trade for Ed Oliver?

Unfortunately, Oliver also included Lions QB Jared Goff in one of his photos, so you can return to doing what you were doing. That being said, we can still dream, right?

Original Post:

Don't look now, but a cryptic Instagram post has some believing that the Detroit Lions are about to trade for Buffalo Bills defensive tackle, Ed Oliver. As you are about to see, Oliver posted a “cryptic” post to his Instagram account showing him sacking three quarterbacks from the NFC North. Missing from the photos is Lions' quarterback, Jared Goff. Stay tuned, folks, the Lions have been clearing cap space, and it could be to trade for Oliver. H/T to Adam Carlson for catching Oliver's Instagram post and passing it along.

Ed Oliver's Instagram Post Makes Some Believe He is About to be Traded to Detroit Lions

Here is what Ed Oliver posted to Instagram:

Why it Makes Sense

Though it does not appear as if Oliver's Instagram posts hinted at a trade to the Detroit Lions, it sure would make sense. The Lions clearly need a defensive lineman, and Oliver, who has underachieved a bit in Buffalo, needs a fresh start. Who knows, maybe Brad Holmes will end up pulling something off, but for now, you can sit back and relax.