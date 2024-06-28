in Lions News Reports

Are the Detroit Lions One Signing Away from Super Bowl Glory?

Albert Breer Suggests A Move The Detroit Lions Should Make

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2024 season, an NFL insider has identified a crucial roster move needed to enhance their Super Bowl chances.

The Lions, coming off a historic run to the NFC Championship Game, have undergone significant transformation under Executive Vice President/General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell. Their efforts since 2021 have positioned the Lions among the NFL’s elite. However, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggests Detroit could further solidify their status with an additional defensive acquisition.

Detroit Lions Need for Pass-Rushing Depth

In his latest mailbag column, Breer emphasized the need for “additional pass-rushing depth opposite ascending Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.” Addressing a reader’s question on potential veteran signings, Breer noted, “Right now, the Lions would probably start Marcus Davenport there, which isn’t a huge problem, but probably requires a little more depth.”

Davenport, signed to a one-year, $6.5 million deal in March, has struggled with injuries throughout his career. Breer proposed adding experienced edge defenders such as Yannick Ngakoue or Emmanuel Ogbah to bolster the roster, citing the importance of preparing for Davenport’s potential unavailability and improving the team’s performance on passing downs.

Statistical Concerns

The Detroit Lions ranked 23rd in sacks per game and 22nd in sack percentage last season, indicating an area ripe for improvement. “Adding a veteran such as Yannick Ngakoue or Emmanuel Ogbah would make some sense,” Breer stated. “It would help the Lions protect against Davenport’s extensive injury history and also add to what the team could do on passing downs.”

Strategic Offseason Moves

Detroit has ample salary cap space, allowing flexibility to make strategic offseason moves. With training camp approaching in mid-to-late July, the Lions face a pivotal period to reinforce their squad.

The Lions’ management and coaching staff continue to build on their remarkable progress, ensuring no aspect of the team goes unaddressed in their pursuit of NFL glory.


Written by W.G. Brady

