Are the Detroit Lions trying to trade up to No. 3 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold eight picks in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, including the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the opening round. But could the Lions make a bold move by trading up in the draft? According to a report from ESPN, at least six teams have contacted the Arizona Cardinals about trading for the No. 3 pick in the first round. If the Lions are among the teams inquiring about moving up to No. 3, it would be very interesting to see how much it would cost to move up, and who they would target with that pick.

Key Points

The Lions have 8 picks in the upcoming draft

At least six teams have inquired about trading the Cardinals for the No. 3 pick

Could the Lions be one of teams trying to move up to No. 3?

Why it Matters For Detroit Lions

It goes without saying that if the Lions trade up for the No. 3 overall pick, there is a player that GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell absolutely love, as it will certainly cost some major draft capital to move up. Some believe that if the Lions trade up to No. 3, it would would be to select Will Anderson Jr., while others believe it would be to select a QB like Anthony Richardson.

Bottom Line: Expect an exciting NFL Draft

Whether or not the Lions trade up to the No. 3 pick, you can bet that it will be an exciting NFL Draft. I fully expect for multiple trades to go down in the opening round, and it would not surprise me at all if the Lions are one of the teams to make a move. Personally, I think there is a better chance that they move down in the draft rather than up, but only time will tell.