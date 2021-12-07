They did it!

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions finally picked up their first win of the 2021 season (and of the Dan Campbell) era as they defeated the Minnesota Vikings on a walk-off touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Amon Ra-St. Brown.

Following the final play, the crowd at Ford Field went crazy and the Lions players rushed the field to celebrate.

With the win, the Lions sit at 1-10-1 on the season, and though they still hold the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they are dangerously close to falling out of that slot.

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS STREAK 1 Detroit 1-10-1 .125 — .529 Won 1 2 Jacksonville 2-10 .167 0.5 .505 Lost 4 3 Houston 2-10 .167 0.5 .505 Lost 2

So, my question to you is the following: Are you rooting for the Detroit Lions to win another game in 2021?

Here is what the Lions’ remaining schedule looks like.

at Broncos (6-6)

vs. Cardinals (10-2)

at Falcons (5-7)

at Seahawks (4-8)

vs. Packers (9-3)

Personally, I would like to see the Lions win another game this season but I don’t want them to win too many games that they fall out of the top two picks in the 2022 NFL Draft and miss out on a player like Aidan Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeaux.

If the Lion can only win one more game and still secure a top 2 pick, I would like that win to be at home against the Green Bay Packers in the final week of the season.

Nation, how do you feel about this? Are you rooting for the Detroit Lions to win another game in 2021?