Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt reportedly steps up with incredible gesture

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt reacted to the tragedy in Waukesha, WI that happened over the weekend in which a driver plowed through several people during a Christmas parade, killing five and injuring dozens more.

“Just now seeing what happened at the holiday parade back home in Waukesha tonight. Horrific images,” his tweet read. “Truly hoping everyone is going to be ok and those not involved are now safe. Thankful to everyone who rushed to action and helped the wounded.”

And according to one source, Watt will be paying for the funeral expenses of the deceased.

J.J. Watt is covering the funeral costs for everyone that lost their life in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. That is an amazing gesture. He has such a huge heart. — Cory Jennerjohn (@CoryJennerjohn) November 23, 2021

This wouldn’t be the first time that Watt has stepped up with a major donation, as he paid for the funeral expenses of the 10 people who lost their lives in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas in 2018.