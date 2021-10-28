Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt to undergo potential season-ending surgery

by

The Arizona Cardinals were already going to be without star defensive end J.J. Watt for tomorrow’s game against the Green Bay Packers, and now it looks like it will be for much longer.

According to a report released from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Watt will be undergoing shoulder surgery, which may keep him on the shelf for the remainder of the 2021 NFL season.

The undefeated Cardinals had already ruled Watt out for tomorrow’s game after he missed practice Monday and Tuesday due to a shoulder issue. In the seven games he’s appeared in, Watt has 12 total tackles along with one sack.

