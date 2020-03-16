45.3 F
Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans make HUGE ‘tampering-period’ trade

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have agreed to a trade that will send Cardinals RB David Johnson to the Texans and WR DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.

Schefter is also reporting that the Cardinals will take on all of Johnson’s current salary.

Previous articleReport: Detroit Lions have their eyes on Philadelphia Eagles CB Jalen Mills
Next articleReport: Chicago Bears in talks to land new starting quarterback

