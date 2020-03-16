Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans make HUGE ‘tampering-period’ trade

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have agreed to a trade that will send Cardinals RB David Johnson to the Texans and WR DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020
DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year.
— John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020
Schefter is also reporting that the Cardinals will take on all of Johnson’s current salary.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020