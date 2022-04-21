Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray pushes back on Patrick Peterson’s comments

Despite it being a rocky offseason for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, he has no plans to go anywhere. And that was reiterated by Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim, who stated that there is “zero chance” that he gets dealt.

Of course, Murray infamously scrubbed his Instagram page of all Cardinals-related content, fueling speculation that he could eventually be on the move.

It wasn’t long ago that Cardinals legend Patrick Peterson stated while appearing on a podcast that he feels that Murry will want to leave owing to his belief that the team doesn’t put themselves in the best position to win.

“No disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don’t put the team in a position to be successful year after year,” he said. “And Kyler Murray’s not gonna sit around and wait for that.”

However, Murray took to Twitter to push back on his comments, stating that he wants to remain in Arizona.

“I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home,” Murray wrote.

Murray, who is entering the 4th season of his rookie deal, led the Cardinals to a red-hot 7-0 start last season before they lost five of their remaining six games, including a postseason loss to Matthew Stafford and the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

